Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s election campaign has largely focused on the three candidates hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after four terms in office. Climate change rose to the top of the political agenda over the summer, following the deadly floods that hit western Germany in July, while foreign policy played little role in the campaign. Two candidates found themselves in plagiarism flaps, boosting their rival’s chances in the final months. Children asked some of the toughest interview questions, pressing the candidates on touchy issues such as migration. Once the ballots have been cast Sunday, German politicians will begin the dizzying dance of forging a coalition, a process that could take weeks or months.