Family and friends gather to remember victims of violent crimes in Waterloo

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL)- Surviving family members from violent crimes in Eastern Iowa gathered in Evansdale Thursday night to observe the national day of remembrance for murder victims. Congress designated the day back in 2007.

Heidi Maring's son Anthony was murdered by her then-husband in September 2006. Her second son Carter is now 8, the same age Anthony was at his death.

"The anniversary of his death was on the 13th, so I was not doing very well that that day when I woke up," Maring said. "It just hit extremely hard, and I hibernated in my house for a couple of days and didn't want to talk to anybody."

She knows she has to keep moving because that is what Anthony would have wanted.

In 2015, she started hosting a yearly event on Sept. 25 to help people like herself find support. Families are able to grieve and share stories.

"I developed quite a few friendships," Maring said. "It's nice if you're having a moment, you can contact them and say, I just need to vent."

In 2019, the Homicide and other Violent Crimes Program took over hosting the event. The organization helps family members of victims of violent crimes, supports them through court proceedings or navigating the state's victim compensation system.

"Nobody quite gets what it's like going through homicide, except for other people that have gone through homicide and lost a loved one," Homicide and Other Violent Crimes Program Director Marie Harvey said. "It is a time for them to connect and support one another."

This is the first year the event has been held at the Angels Park at Meyer's Lake in Evansdale, which serves as a lasting tribute and memorial to Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins. Angels Park also honors three other Iowa female murder victims: 22-year old Lindsay Marie Nichols, 13-year old Donnisha Hill and 5-year old Evelyn Miller.

Elizabeth Collin's father, Drew, and Lindsay's father Tom, both attended Thursday night's event. Tom Nichols said the park is not just for their angels, but everyone's.

Families have dedicated trees, benches, flower gardens, lamp posts and bricks to loved ones they have lost in various ways.

One memorial honors three friends who died together in a Cedar Falls traffic accident in January of 2018.

"To me, it is peaceful," Nichols said. "It helps take away my anxiety and issues when it comes to Lindsay's death. I am at peace when I am over here."

Drew Collins encouraged families at Thursday's event to create their own memorial at Angel's Park but said it needs to be approved by the park board. Those interested can reach out to Tom Nichols or message the Angel's Park Facebook page.

People at the event also lit candles and wrote notes on dissolvable in honor of those they lost. Family and friends threw the letters off the bridge and into the water of Meyers Lake.

While it is sad to see new faces at the annual event, Harvey reminds people they are not alone and connects them with others in the community.

"We had family members that come 20 years ago after their loved one was murdered, and we have some who have been very recent," Harvey said. "It is still raw no matter what, even if it's been 20 years."

The Homicide and other Violent Crimes Program hosts a monthly support group for victims.

"It is a place where they can vent, cry and laugh," Harvey said. "A lot of times, if you see somebody laughing who's lost a loved one to murder, they might think, why are they laughing, but this is a safe place for them because there's memories you know that bring about a laugh and they need to be able to do that."