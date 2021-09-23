EXPLAINER: How booster vaccines are authorized

(KWWL) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have both been releasing guidelines on booster shots. With all the numbers and recommendations, keeping track of what information is current and accurate can be difficult.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots for people older than 65 years old, those who are more susceptible to severe disease and anyone who works at an at-risk job. Those include jobs like healthcare workers, teachers and daycare staff and grocery store workers, as well as those in homeless shelters or prisons – anyone who was first allowed to get a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year.

But after that news broke, the FDA was still waiting for approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Today, the CDC endorsed booster shots for those over 65 and those at high risk of severe disease. Their recommendation did not include people working high risk jobs.

Why do we need to use both organizations?

The FDA, in the context of medicine and vaccines, ensures drugs, vaccines and medical devices are safe and effective for humans.

The CDC is a federal agency under the US Department of Health and Human Services. Their main goal is protect public health and safety through the control and prevention of disease. They do this by conducting science and providing information.

The CDC may seem like the organization that has been more prevalent during the pandemic. They give us information about masks and social distancing, as well as vaccines. The reason why the FDA is involved in the pandemic is because vaccines are administered into our bodies, and the FDA needs to make sure it is healthy and safe to be inside us.

The FDA can OK a vaccine saying it is healthy – but then the CDC has to back up the vaccine with more data and science.

What is the difference between steps of approval?

FDA approval comes after multiple rounds of testing showing the vaccine is safe and beneficial.

Until just a month ago, all COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were under an emergency-use authorization. This is not the same as full-approval but vaccines used under emergency-use are still rigorously tested. Emergency-use is granted when there are no approved or available alternatives.

Pfizer's vaccine was approved after FDA scientists evaluated data from 40,000 participants and the drug was found to be 91% effective. This met the FDA's standard for full approval.

The FDA's approval of a Pfizer booster shot came with approval for three groups: the elderly, workers at high-risk jobs and those more susceptible to illness. The CDC looks at these types of proposals, then makes their own recommendation. Their conclusion did not endorse those working high-risk jobs.

What does this mean? Can I get a booster shot?

If you are over 65, have immune diseases, or work at-risk jobs, the FDA authorizes you to get a booster vaccine. If you are over 65 or have immune diseases, the CDC also endorsed the decision to get a booster vaccine.

Those working at-risk jobs will still be able to get a booster vaccine if they wish – it's just that the CDC didn't endorse the decision of the FDA. However, the FDA still went through thousands of trials and studies to make this recommendation.

If you have any questions about vaccines, you can always e-mail our newsroom at vaccine@kwwl.com.