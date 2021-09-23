Commander Craig: 007 star made honorary Royal Navy officer

LONDON (AP) — James Bond star Daniel Craig has been made an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy. That’s the same rank held by the fictional secret agent in Ian Fleming’s spy thrillers. Craig was made an honorary naval officer ahead of the release of “No Time to Die,” his fifth and likely final appearance as 007. First Sea Lord Tony Radakin, head of the Royal Navy, said Craig “is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years – a Naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe.” After 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opens Sept. 30 in Britain and Oct. 8 in the United States.