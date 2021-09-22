Waterloo East High School marching band navigates COVID-19 protocols during 2021 season

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - As high school football returns to some sense of normalcy, marching bands, like Waterloo East High School, are also getting back into the swing of things.

After not being able to march or choreograph formations last year, due to social distancing, the band can now get back to using their creativity to create showstopping routines. Students no longer have to wear masks with slits to play and do not need to put bell covers on their instruments anymore.





Waterloo East High School marching band getting competition ready on their practice field.



Relieved to be back to some normalcy, band director Joelle Smith said the band's morale has been amazing since returning this year.

"There's definitely the excitement the kids who have done a marching competition before and a regular marching season their freshman and sophomores saying yes we've got marching band back," Smith said.

Although lessening some COVID-19 precautions, students still have to undergo testing and quarantine protocols. Noticing the lag time in getting test results back, Smith said that's been the most challenging for her marching band this year.

"You know they have to stay home whether it's positive or negative and a lot of times if they test on Wednesday they don't get their results back until Sunday or even Monday," Smith said, "they miss out of a huge chunk of time and of course with us being completely active 100% of the time they come back feeling a little nervous."

Other than dealing with those challenges, Smith said she the program has put a program in place to help students not miss a beat. Combining lower and upper-classmen to form the band this year, Smith has lessened formations to learn from 50 to 24 to help students feel less overwhelmed.

The Waterloo East High School Marching band will perform at the Trojan's home football game Friday, September 24th. The band also plans to compete in the 'Bands Across the Prairie,' competition on October 2nd and IHSMA State Marching Band Festival on October 9th.