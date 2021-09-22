UK’s Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has conceded that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. is not imminent as he revealed the decades-long U.S. ban on the import of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal by not pushing back on a suggestion that Britain was at the back of the line, Johnson said British farmers would once again be able to export lamb to the U.S. Unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden has shown little interest in negotiating a trade deal with Britain, partly because of his concerns about the situation in Northern Ireland.