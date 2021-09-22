Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind ’18 tax story

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday sued his estranged niece and The New York Times over a bombshell 2018 story about his family’s wealth and tax practices that was based on confidential documents she provided to the newspaper’s reporters. Trump’s lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, accuses Mary Trump of breaching a settlement agreement by disclosing tax records she received in a dispute over family patriarch Fred Trump’s estate. In a statement, Mary Trump said of her uncle, “I think he is a loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can. It’s desperation. A Times spokesperson said the lawsuit “is an attempt to silence independent news organizations and we plan to vigorously defend against it.”