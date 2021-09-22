TRACKING: Pleasant fall weather

Today: Happy first day of fall! Sunshine is on tap, along with cool temperatures. North winds are at 5-15 mph. High temperatures are only in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly tonight. North winds are light. Low temperatures fall to the 40s.

Thursday: Sunshine continues Thursday. Winds shift out of the west at 5-10 mph. Highs are just a degree or two warmer and in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies Thursday night. Lows fall to the mid 40s.

Friday: We end the work week, with a chance of a few showers in the afternoon and early evening. Our southeastern counties have the best chance at seeing the rain, as not much moisture will be over northwestern counties. Rainfall totals are only looking like a few tenths of an inch. Southwest winds are at 10-15 mph.

This Weekend: Mostly sunny and breezy to start the weekend. Temperatures are in the 70s.