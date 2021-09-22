TRACKING: Beautiful weather to ring in the fall season

Today: Happy first day of fall! It will officially begin at 2:21 PM. The weather is certainly playing the part on this big day as we will have sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will probably be a little lighter than yesterday at 10 to 15 mph from the north.

Tonight: With a clear sky and light winds, it is going to get chilly. Lows will dip to the low and mid 40s and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a couple of upper 30s. Grab a sweatshirt before you head out tomorrow morning.

Thursday: This will be another sunny day with temperatures getting a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a light northwest wind.

Friday: A cold front will come through and I have introduced a chance for rain as a result. Skies look partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity will be negligible.

Weekend: The weekend is looking sunny with cool temperatures for Saturday. By Sunday, highs return to the upper 70s and possibly 80s if the trend continues.

Next Week: The week looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should be a bit warmer than what we have had this week.