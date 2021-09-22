TRACKING: Another cool night ahead

Tonight: It is another chilly night. The sky is clear, and the wind is light. Temperatures drop into the low 40s by morning.

Thursday: A comfortable late September day. Sunshine with a light northwest wind. High temperatures are in the mid-60s north to the low 70s south.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear and a little warmer than previous nights. Lows are in the upper 40s.

Friday: A cold front is forecast to move through Iowa but there is very little moisture for the front to work with. A stray light shower is possible otherwise just a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 70.

Weekend: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs near 70 on Saturday and closer to 80 on Sunday.