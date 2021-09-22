Tonywatch: Dede Ayite’s costumes always ‘build up layers’

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the most intriguing parts of the costumes at the Broadway play “A Soldier’s Story” was something the audience likely never saw. Each of the 12 actors wore uniforms carefully reflecting the attire of real soldiers in 1944. But around their necks were dog tags carefully etched with each character’s name, age and religious affiliation. The dog tags were usually tucked under the costumes and out of sight but became touchstones for the actors. It was the brainchild of Dede Ayite, who has earned two 2021 Tony Award costume design nominations. The other nomination was for “Slave Play.”