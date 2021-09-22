Three-semi crash at Highway 151 construction zone sends one to hospital

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A crash involving three different semis injured one of the drivers at a backup on Highway 151 in Linn County Wednesday morning.

Linn County Deputies and area emergency crews responded to the area around 7 a.m. after the driver of one semi going westbound with an oversized load pulled over at a construction zone near Wendling Lane that's limited to one lane, and began backing up. That driver has been identified as 60-year-old Michael Lacourciere.

This brought traffic to a stop and caused three other semis to crash into each other. One semi driven by 60-year-old Gary Schulte rear-ended another, which was then pushed into a third semi in front of it. The driver of the first semi that was rear-ended, 64-year-old Wayne Myhreof Bloomington, Wisconsin, was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Schulte was cited for Failure to Stop at a Safe and Assured Distance and Lacourciere was cited for Over Sized Load Permit Violation, Failure to Maintain Control, and warned for Unsafe Backing.

Once debris was cleared from the area, traffic flow resumed as normal.