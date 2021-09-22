State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati leaving Iowa Dept. of Public Health

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that State Medical Director & Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati is leaving the agency next month.

Dr. Pedati plans to leave in late October. She has served in the role since June 2018. Dr. Pedati became a household name in the state last year as one of the faces to the state's response during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Pedati previously worked as Medical Epidemiologist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. According to a press release from the IDPH, Dr. Pedati plans to pursue new career opportunities.

“I want to thank Dr. Pedati for her outstanding service to the people of Iowa, especially throughout the pandemic,” Governor Reynolds said. “She has been instrumental to our state’s strong COVID-19 response and a valued member of my team. I wish her much success and happiness in all that she pursues.”

“The work of the last 18 months has been difficult at best and I remain immensely appreciative of Dr. Pedati’s steadfast partnership throughout," IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia said. "I, along with our teams at IDPH and the Department of Human Services will miss her. Her personal sacrifice is to be commended and we wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter.”