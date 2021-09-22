Sept. 22: Iowa reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths in past week

(KWWL) -- There were 12,163 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, September 15 to Wednesday, September 22, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 440,680.

That's an average of 1,737 new cases per day over the last 7 days. The number of new cases is up 3.7% from new cases reported last week.

The state’s website says that of the 440,680 people who have tested positive, 393,763 have recovered. This is 6,941 new recoveries compared to last week.

The state is reporting 81 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,482. Sixty-four new deaths were reported in the week prior.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (393,763) and the number of deaths (6,941) from the total number of cases (440,680) shows there are currently 39,976 active positive cases in the state. This is 4,682 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

There were 101 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 638 (up from 578 last week). Of those, 161 are in the ICU (up from 157 last week), and 74 are on ventilators (up from 73 last week).

People who are not fully vaccinated account for 80.5% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, and 83.9% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 28,237 more vaccine doses were administered to Iowans last week for a total of 3,177,962 doses administered to Iowa residents. 17,675 more Iowans completed their vaccine series in the last week for a total of 1,662,324, which is 65.4% of Iowans 18 and older.

Percentage by county of eastern Iowa residents age 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated (according to IDPH data on the Iowa dashboard):

Allamakee County: 53.2%

53.2% Benton County: 61.7%

61.7% Bremer County: 63.8%

63.8% Black Hawk County: 62.4%

62.4% Buchanan County: 60.3%

60.3% Butler County: 63.4%

63.4% Cedar County: 62.6%

62.6% Chickasaw County: 60%

60% Clayton County: 51.8%

51.8% Delaware County: 59.3%

59.3% Dubuque County: 68%

68% Fayette County: 57.9%

57.9% Grundy County: 67.1%

67.1% Iowa County: 67.6%

67.6% Johnson County: 71.5%

71.5% Jones County: 62.5%

62.5% Keokuk County: 50.7%

50.7% Linn County: 68.7%

68.7% Tama County: 65.3%

65.3% Winneshiek County: 63.3%

63.3% Washington County: 61.5%

