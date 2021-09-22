Secretary Pate sending out postcards to help unregistered Iowans vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Secretary Paul Pate's office is mailing out postcards to Iowans who are unregistered to vote in hope of raising the number of eligible voters.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office is sending out 50,000 postcards encouraging non-registered Iowans to vote. The postcard will include instructions on how to register, as well as a QR code to register online.

The office says the postcards should arrive by September 28, which is also National Voter Registration Day.

Pate says around 90% of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, but wants to hit 100%. Iowa is one of 31 states to use the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). ERIC helps improve the accuracy of voter rolls, register more citizens, reduce costs and smooth out the voting process.