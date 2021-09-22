Report: Suspected Chinese hack targets Indian media, gov’t

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S.-based cybersecurity company says it has uncovered evidence that an Indian media conglomerate, a police department and the agency responsible for the country’s national identification database have been hacked, likely by a state-sponsored Chinese group. The Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future, says the hackers made use of malware exclusively shared among several Chinese state-sponsored activity groups. Chinese authorities have consistently denied any form of state-sponsored hacking and say China itself is a major target of cyberattacks. The allegation could increase friction between the two regional giants, whose relations have already been seriously strained by a border dispute that has led to clashes.