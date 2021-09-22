Mercy Iowa City to require COVID-19 vaccine for staff and volunteers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- As of Wednesday, Mercy Iowa City will require all those who do business within its facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement includes all hospital colleagues, medical staff, contractors, students, volunteers, and those conducting business in the hospital and clinics. Vaccinations must be completed by December 20th, 2021.

“As a community hospital, we have a responsibility to protect our community, and this begins with protecting our colleagues,” said Mike Trachta, acting president and CEO of Mercy Iowa City. “Requiring colleagues to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect our patients, many of whom are most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Exemptions will be allowed for strongly held religious beliefs or medical reasons. Individuals must apply for such an exemption.

In its news release Wednesday, Mercy Iowa City cited the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in August and an executive order from President Biden that mandated the vaccine for all health care facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement.