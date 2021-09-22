Man charged after death of six-month-old baby

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — One man has been arrested after authorities found an unresponsive six month old baby boy at the 500 block of Washington in Iowa Falls on March 2, 2021. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful leading to the baby being pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy was completed by the Iowa Medical Examiner and found the baby suffered injuries from someone else and was listed a homicide.

On September 21, 2021, 22-year-old Nicholas Edward Cox of Waukee was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Child Endangerment Causing Death. Cox was sent to Eldora and booked into the Hardin County Jail.