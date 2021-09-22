5.9 earthquake causes minor damage in Australia, no injuries

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has caused slight damage in suburban Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia. The quake hit about (80 miles northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield. Minor structural damage to chimneys, facades and older buildings was reported around the Melbourne metropolitan area. A hospital near the epicenter lost power, and fallen bricks littered some city streets. A scientist said it was the largest onshore quake in Victoria’s recorded history. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury. It was Australia’s strongest earthquake since a magnitude 6.6 off a northwest coastal town in 2019.