Kosovo calls on Serbia to lower tensions, start dialogue

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border has been blocked for a third straight day by ethnic Serbs protesting a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Wednesday called on Serbs to move their vehicles away from the border “because they are blocking themselves.” Small groups of Serbs spent the night in tents and they have blocked the roads to the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings with trucks. Kurti blamed Serb President Aleksandar Vucic for the recent incident and says the only practical solution would be for both countries to lift the decision on temporary license plates. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 but it has not been recognized by Serbia.