Future of Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission in doubt after council rejects facilitator

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa City leaders delivered another setback to the city's Ad-Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission Tuesday night. During the City Council meeting, council members voted 4-3 to reject a proposal to hire an out-of-state facilitator.

Earlier this month, the council agreed to set aside $198,000 for the commission to hire a facilitator. However, after interviewing the proposed firm, hearing from the public and having more time to reflect, the council would not approve the firm's actual contract.

"We all just feel like we're just looking to move forward in whatever way that maybe," Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chair (TRC) Mohamed Traore said. "We're putting in blood, sweat, and tears to this, so we just have a lot of skin in the game and a lot of time spent."

Council members Susan Mims, Janice Weiner, and Laura Bergus voted to approve the proposal. Mayor Bruce Teague, Mayor Pro-Tem Mazahir Salih, and councilors Pauline Taylor and John Thomas voted against it.

The commission asked Council for $337,500 in mid-August and did not get approved. Along with money for the facilitator, that total also included a monthly stipend of $1,000 for each of the nine commissioners and funds for transportation and advertising.

When the proposal was trimmed to just the facilitator, all of the councilors supported it.

Teague said he is not sure the current TRC can accomplish its fact-finding, truth-telling, and reconciliation goals.

"I've said it time and time again. We need to restart, reimagine how we get the goals set forth by the TRC," Teague said. "I am not giving up. I am fully dedicated to the goals of the TRC."

During Tuesday night's meeting, several well-established members of the Black community said they were against the hire and the commission as a whole.

"If this is doomed, and as good stewards of taxpayer revenue, I ask you to disband the Truth and Conciliation Commission," Former TRC member Tony Currin said. "Our community will never follow them because they were not from the community being raised. They were handed to us, and we were told to follow them."

Members of the Black Voices Project told council members Tuesday Iowa City's black community does not support the TRC. Royceann Porter leads the group. Porter, the first-ever Black person elected to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, resigned from the TRC during a heated meeting on March 5.

Several people criticized the commission's proposal to hire an out-of-state strategic communications firm called Kearns & West as its facilitator; saying that there are plenty of people in Iowa City who could do the job. However, Kearns & West was the only group that responded to the commission's RFP.

"This amount of money you are talking about spending is not going to help whites and Blacks become more familiar," Orville Townsend said. "It won't create situations that put us together."

Traore said he wishes those concerns were raised earlier in the process. Traore said he worries it will create roadblocks that will make it harder to find some common ground with other individuals, groups and organizations in the community.

"You can take pushback for so long, but it gets to a point eventually, where if you don't have the help, and you don't have that support, it becomes difficult to think, how long can this last? How long is this sustainable?" Traore said. "We all have lives, families, and jobs. I love giving back. I love being a part of this group, but it just comes down to how long I can keep doing this to myself."

Clif Johnson, another member of the TRC, said he felt like the commission was turning into a giant punching bag.

"It feels like a lot of punches have been thrown in our direction unnecessarily when we are trying to step up to the plate and solve some of the issues around us," he said.

Teague and other council members said they are uncertain about the future of the TRC. The two main reasons were that the Black community is not united in supporting the TRC and that Traore has said he doesn't trust City Council.

"We tried the facilitator once, we're trying it again, we paused the commission, we reconstituted the commission, and as one of the decision-makers sitting here, I do not trust us to try it a third time," City Council Member Laura Bergus said.

Traore said the TRC would decide during their next meeting, a week from Thursday, whether to continue looking for a different facilitator.

"We're all feeling like we are in limbo and unclear how we'll move forward," he said.

Traore says he's communicated with Kearns & West about the city's concerns for local involvement and the group said they would work to get local input. Further, the firm has experience working with TRC's around the country.

"Maybe if it goes out, again, we can get responses," Traore said. "Are we going to get them? And if we do, are they going to surpass the expectations that we have with current and last, and then not only that, is there still going to be room for multiple collaborators in that entire process?"

The TRC is supposed to deliver recommendations to the city by June 2022, but the city council could extend the deadline if they wanted to.