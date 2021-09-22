Former U.S. military leader testifies in Holmes fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis testified on Wednesday that fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes misled him into believing she was on the verge of rolling out a blood-testing breakthrough that he hoped would help save lives of soldiers engaged in battle. Mattis’ appearance came during the sixth day of a high-profile trial in San Jose, California revolving around U.S. government allegations that Holmes duped sophisticated investors, patients and customers into believing that her startup, Theranos, had developed a technology hat could scan for an array of potential health problems with just a few drops of blood. During his testimony, Mattis described how Holmes first dazzled then disappointed him.