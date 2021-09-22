Former College Community bus driver sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping student

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former College Community School District bus driver will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping a girl on his bus.

Was originally charged with Second Degree Kidnapping - Victim Under 18, Enticing a Minor Under 13 - Sexual Abuse or Exploitation, Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee, and False Imprisonment. He pleaded guilty this week to Third Degree Kidnapping and had the other charges dropped as part of the plea deal.

The incident happened back on January 2, 2020. According to criminal complaints, Williams told the victim, a 10-year-old girl, to stay on the bus after he dropped off the rest of the students. He then parked the bus in a secluded part of campus, pulled the girl on his lap and tried to kiss her. The girl then pushed him away. The entire incident was caught on the surveillance camera on the bus.

The district fired Williams on the day of the incident and notified the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Department of Human Services. Families of students with potential one-on-one contact with Williams were notified of the incident that day as well. District officials sent a letter to all families when Williams was charged and arrested 4 days later.

Williams will also have to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence.