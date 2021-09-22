It is that time of year we start to talk about our first fall frost. We can get frost with temperatures at 36 degrees or colder. This will be the threshold to the dates we will use below. In 2020, the first fall frost was during the first week of October. On average, it happens between September 24 and October 2.

Here are the latest first frost dates:

Waterloo: Oct. 25, 1914

Dubuque: Oct. 28, 1963

Cedar Rapids: Oct. 28, 1963

Iowa City: Oct. 30, 1973

These are the first fall frost dates back through 2010.

WATERLOO

DUBUQUE

CEDAR RAPIDS

IOWA CITY

The latest forecast through the end of September has lows in the 40s and 50s. So no frost is expected until October.

The colder air is getting closer. There are FROST ADVISORIES posted not too far away.