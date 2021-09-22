Eruption on Spanish island could last 3 months, experts say

EL PASO, Canary Islands (AP) — Experts say the volcanic eruption on a Spanish island and its aftermath could last for up to 84 days. The Canary Island Volcanology Institute said Wednesday it based its calculation on the length of previous eruptions on the archipelago. Like the latest eruption, they were followed by heavy lava flows and lasting seismic activity. The institute reported a strong increase in the number of smaller eruptions that hurl rocks and cinders high into the air on the island of La Palma, one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa. Authorities say that dangers still lie ahead, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.