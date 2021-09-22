Ernst greets Cedar Valley Honor Flight veterans in Washington

WASHINGTON (KWWL) -- Sen. Joni Ernst greeted the latest group of honor flight veterans today in the Capitol.

Sen. Joni Ernst met with dozens of Iowa veterans today at the World War II Memorial in Washington, as part of the Cedar Valley Honor Flight program.

The group consisted of 95 veterans – 15 from the Korean War and 80 from the Vietnam War. They will spend the day in the capital, touring several memorials and monuments.

"Meeting and speaking with these veterans today serves as a reminder of the sacrifice countless Americans have made throughout our history to protect our freedoms and liberties," Sen. Ernst said. "We should never forget their sacrifice, nor ever take for granted the security and quality of life we enjoy because of them."

The group will return to Waterloo later this evening at the Waterloo Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m.