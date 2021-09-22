College Community, Mount Vernon school districts implement mask mandates for K-6 & PK-6 students respectively

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two more Eastern Iowa school districts are implementing mask mandates for some students.

They join a list of Eastern Iowa school districts that have implemented mask mandates recently following a temporary order from a judge blocking the state's ban on mask mandates in schools. Those districts include: Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Linn-Mar and Iowa City. Other school districts like Solon and Clear Creek-Amana are waiting until a more permanent ruling is issued to make a decision.

As of Wednesday, K-6 students in the College Community School District are required to wear masks indoors throughout the school day. Some exceptions will be made, according to an announcement from the district. Masks will also be required for all employees, volunteers and visitors. Masks will not be required while outdoors, during physical activities or in activities where a mask will interfere with the educational process.

The new mask mandate will remain in effect until a COVID-19 vaccine is approved and available for students 5-11 or if there is a change/cancellation of the temporary injunction to the Iowa law that bans mask mandates. Masks are strongly encouraged for all other students regardless of vaccination status.

The district may implement temporary mask mandates for certain buildings that don't already have a mandate in place if the following qualifications are met:

>2% of students are actively COVID positive at an individual school at the time of weekly data collection.

The 5-school-day average daily attendance for illness is >8% excluding quarantine.

Weekly trends for infection and attendance are examined each Thursday. Any changes to temporary masking for a building will take effect the following Monday and remain in place for at least 10 school days.

The district's full announcement can be found here:

PK-6 students in the Mount Vernon Community School District will be required to wear masks starting on Thursday. Masks will also be required for staff working with PK-6 students.

Data surrounding the mask mandate decision will be reviewed on a weekly basis by the district's Metrics Review Team. That group is made up of Superintendent Dr. Greg Batenhorst, two school nurses, one principal and three district parents. In an announcement on the district's website, Batenhorst says one parent is an expert in data analysis, one is a local physician and the other is in a healthcare and sciences field. Batenhorst says the group represents a cross section of beliefs on mask wearing, and is a group he trusts to objectively study data and make recommendations to the school board.

The current mask mandate will be removed 60 days after a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for kids under the age of 12.

Forms are available for families seeking an exception to the mask mandate. Forms must be signed by a medical official or religious leader and notarized. The district may ask for further supporting documents.

Batenhorst asks that families not use exemptions as a toll to avoid a mandate with which they personally disagree. He asks families that are personally opposed to the mandate still comply with it as they would any other school policy.

The district's full announcement can be found here.