Cedar Rapids teen gets probation, deferred judgment in fatal robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A judge has given an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man probation for a botched drug robbery that ended in the shooting death of his cousin because he successfully completed probation in juvenile court for some of the charges and made efforts to change his life.

The Gazette reports that Tyrell Gaston was sentenced Tuesday to three years' probation for his conviction of second-degree robbery. His sentencing on the robbery was delayed a year so he could complete his probation for other charges in juvenile court, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons and obstructing prosecution.

Prosecutors say Gaston was 16 on Jan. 24, 2020, when he went with his 18-year-old cousin Andrew Gaston to rob 17-year-old Kyler Carson during a marijuana deal. Police say the 17-year-old pulled a gun and fired after he was attacked, killing Andrew Gaston and injuring Tyrell Gaston.

Carson, now 19, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Andrew Gaston. His trial is tentatively set to begin December 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report