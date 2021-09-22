Britney Spears court filing says conservatorship should end

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears said in a court filing that she agrees with her father that the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years should be terminated. The filing Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court says she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending the conservatorship, which her father James Spears asked for in an earlier petition. It’s the first time Britney Spears has called for an end to the arrangement in court documents. But her new filing says the first priority must be removing her father from any control. The issues will be argued at a hearing next week.