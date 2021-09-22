Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A rural region in southern Poland has revoked an anti-LGBT resolution under the threat of losing European Union funding. The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session on Wednesday to revoke the 2019 resolution, which stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.” The region is the first area of Poland to rescind such a measure after becoming colloquially known as an “LGBT-free zone” Its move came after the country’s government asked authorities in several regions to revoke their largely symbolic anti-LGBT resolutions. The EU had put millions of euros of funding to those regions on hold.