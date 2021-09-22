After Ida outages, utility proposals include city takeover

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The electric company subsidiary that provides electricity to New Orleans is responding to calls for an investigation of power losses during Hurricane Ida with options that include having the city assume control of municipal electrical service. That’s one of four options Entergy New Orleans outlined Tuesday in a statement as it prepared for discussions with the City Council. The other options include a merger with another Entergy subsidiary, Entergy Louisiana; a sale of Entergy New Orleans to another entity; or the formation of a spinoff utility company separate from Entergy corporation. The council’s utility committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday.