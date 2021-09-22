62-year-old man found dead after early morning Cedar Falls house fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a home following a house fire in Cedar Falls early Wednesday morning.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was called to a fire at 616 West 1st St. just after 4 a.m. Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from all four sides of the home with the fire coming from the kitchen.

Firefighters put out the flames and found the body of Timothy Hersey in the kitchen. It's unclear how exactly Hersey died. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation.