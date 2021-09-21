What to expect as UNI Homecoming Parade makes return Oct. 2

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa Homecoming Parade is returning to downtown Cedar Falls on October 2 before the Panthers take on Youngstown State University.

The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but will take place this year on Main Street at 11 a.m., starting at 9th Street, and ending at 2nd Street.

Anyone interested in entering the parade can register through Friday, September 24. Entry forms can more information can be found here. There will be floats and decorated golf carts from businesses, student organizations, and other groups. The theme of the parade will be the "Roaring Twenties," and participants will be vying for parade prizes as they give out candy and items to spectators.

The three judges at the parade will be UNI Athletics Director David Harris, Chair of the UNI Foundation Jan Bittner, and student Max Tensen.

Leading the parade will be Parade Grand Marshals Jim and Bonnie Raasch as well as UNI Paralympic athlete Erin Kerkhoff.

KWWL Sports Director Rick Coleman will emcee the event along with Associate Vice President for Alumni Relations Leslie Prideaux.

The UNI-Youngstown State game will begin at 4 p.m.

Here are other events happening homecoming week:

WEDNESDAY SEPT 29: The SAE American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Maucker Union.

THURSDAY SEPT 30: The Campus Activities Board holding the Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show at 7 p.m. in the Maucker Union.

FRIDAY OCT 1: UNI’s women’s volleyball vs. Drake University at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY OCT 1: The Black Student Union celebrating 50-year anniversary with a photo exhibit at the Rod Library.

The parade will be livestreamed on the KWWL Facebook page and the UNI YouTube page.