UNI opens new football practice facility

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--This afternoon in Cedar Falls---it is Christmas in September----UNI practices for the first at its brand new outdoor football facility.

The $2-million dollar project consists of high-grade field turf and will allow the Panthers to practice in any weather---

The new facility was made possible by a generous gift from Doug and Ann Goshke.

Uni athletics broke ground for the project on June 15th…And it was completed in just three months.

UNI head coach Mark Farley says the new practice field raises the bar.. "

We are blessed to have this field after all of those years on that hard surface now they get this surface they are happy in fact one guy said let's practice longer…

To me you want to have a class facility as much as you want to have a class football team and it is like anything when you have something nice to come to you tend to practice hard tend to practice hard more precise and discipline because everything around you is discipline, clean and precise its neat and we feel very fortunate because the field is a presentation of the University ad program just like the players are."