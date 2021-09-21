TRACKING: Fall weather is here!

A strong cold front has swept out the rain, but cloud cover lingers early this morning. That too should be on the decrease through sunrise as a northwest breeze will steadily drop temperatures and dew points. We will start the day off in the 50s.

Today: Skies will turn mostly sunny this morning, but we may see partly cloudy skies this afternoon as clouds pop up. While we should stay dry, I would not be totally shocked to see a brief sprinkle out of one or two of these pop-up clouds. Otherwise, with a breezy north-northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph, highs will be held anywhere from the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Dew points keep falling all the way into the 40s giving us some crisp air.

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear with a light north-northwest wind. That means lows will tumble to the low and mid 40s tonight except or in the south where upper 40s are most likely.

Wednesday: Skies look sunny with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph, keeping highs in the mid to upper 60s. Beautiful weather! Lows fall to the low 40s.

Thursday: Thursday is also looking sunny with highs back into the low 70s. Winds shift from west to south at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity remains negligible.

Weekend: Fall-like weather looks to remain with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows in the 40s for Friday and Saturday. We will get a boost in temperatures for Sunday and Monday with a southwest wind bringing highs to the mid and upper 70s. Skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.