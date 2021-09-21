TRACKING: Comfortable fall weather

Tonight: Clouds clear this evening as the wind diminishes. The sky is clear overnight with a light wind. The dry air allows our temperatures to drop into the low and mid 40s by morning.

Wednesday: The Autumnal Equinox (Fall) begins during the afternoon. It is going to be a comfortable day. Sunshine, highs in the upper 60s and a north wind at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear with little to no wind. Low temperatures are in the low 40s.

Thursday: More sunshine with a light northwest wind. Highs are topping out near 70.