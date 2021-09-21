Rainfall totals Monday 9/20
A strong cold front threatened severe weather yesterday evening, but that largely fizzled out. We did pick up some significant rainfall across the area.
Here is a full list of totals below, including over 100 reports!
|City
|Town
|Waterloo
|0.28
|Dubuque
|0.94
|Cedar Rapids
|0.31
|Iowa City
|0.27
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.26
|Amana
|0.25
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.34
|Anamosa 3SSW
|0.41
|Aurora
|1.10
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.02
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.14
|Big Spring Fish Hatchery
|0.42
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|1.15
|Boscobel
|0.56
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|1.07
|Cedar Bluffs
|0.06
|Cedar Falls
|0.21
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.62
|Charles City
|0.59
|Clutier
|0.12
|Coralville
|0.24
|De Soto 1 S
|1.05
|Decorah 4.9SE
|1.27
|Dougherty 2 NE
|0.63
|Dubuque #3
|0.84
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|1.54
|Dubuque L&D 11
|1.82
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|1.19
|Dysart
|0.06
|Eagle Center
|0.56
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|1.28
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.87
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.62
|Elizabeth
|0.15
|Elkader
|1.41
|Elkader 6 SSW
|1.41
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|1.54
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.16
|Fayette
|0.80
|Garber
|1.20
|Grundy Center
|0.15
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|1.10
|Hampton
|0.25
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.15
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.90
|Haven 1 NE
|0.38
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.05
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.44
|Iowa City
|0.09
|Iowa City 1 E
|0.22
|Iowa Falls
|0.21
|Jackson Junction 1 ENE
|0.28
|La Porte City
|0.07
|Ladora
|0.10
|lancaster
|0.96
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.47
|Littleport
|0.72
|Lone Tree
|0.21
|Lowden
|0.11
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.70
|Manchester NO. 2
|1.02
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.38
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.38
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.43
|Marquette 1 WSW
|0.61
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.84
|Monticello
|0.43
|Muscoda
|0.92
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.21
|New Hartford
|0.64
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.85
|Olin
|0.40
|Osage
|0.47
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.65
|Parkersburg
|0.40
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.07
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|1.12
|Peosta 2.9 E
|1.73
|Platteville
|1.34
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.54
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.55
|Reinbeck
|0.03
|Riceville
|0.36
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.54
|Saratoga
|0.49
|Sigourney
|0.21
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.41
|St. Ansgar
|0.30
|Stanley
|1.86
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.79
|Strawberry Point
|0.96
|Tama
|0.32
|Traer
|0.33
|Tripoli
|0.16
|Urbana
|0.12
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|1.16
|Vinton
|1.31
|Washington
|0.61
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.57
|Waterville 3 SE
|0.89
|Waukon Jct 5 SW
|0.42
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.12
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.22
|Winthrop
|1.34