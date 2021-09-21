Skip to Content

Rainfall totals Monday 9/20

8:16 am Schnack's Weather Blog

A strong cold front threatened severe weather yesterday evening, but that largely fizzled out. We did pick up some significant rainfall across the area.

Here is a full list of totals below, including over 100 reports!

CityTown
Waterloo0.28
Dubuque0.94
Cedar Rapids0.31
Iowa City0.27
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.26  
Amana0.25
Anamosa 1 S0.34
Anamosa 3SSW0.41
Aurora1.10
Belle Plaine 3 S0.02
Bellevue LD 120.14
Big Spring Fish Hatchery0.42
Bloomington 3.5 N 1.15
Boscobel0.56
Cassville 7.8 ENE1.07
Cedar Bluffs0.06
Cedar Falls0.21
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.62  
Charles City0.59
Clutier0.12
Coralville0.24
De Soto 1 S1.05
Decorah 4.9SE 1.27  
Dougherty 2 NE0.63
Dubuque #30.84
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 1.54  
Dubuque L&D 111.82
Dundee 1.4 NNE 1.19  
Dysart0.06
Eagle Center0.56
East Dubuque 1.7 SE1.28
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.87
Eldorado 1 E0.62
Elizabeth0.15
Elkader1.41
Elkader 6 SSW1.41
Elkader 6.8 WSW 1.54  
Ely 0.5 SE 0.16  
Fayette0.80
Garber1.20
Grundy Center0.15
Guttenberg L & D 101.10
Hampton0.25
Hanover 0.2 NW0.15
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.90  
Haven 1 NE0.38
Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.05  
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.44  
Iowa City0.09
Iowa City 1 E0.22
Iowa Falls0.21
Jackson Junction 1 ENE0.28
La Porte City0.07
Ladora0.10
lancaster0.96
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.47  
Littleport0.72
Lone Tree 0.21
Lowden0.11
Lynxville Dam 90.70
Manchester NO. 21.02
Maquoketa 4 W0.38
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.38  
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.43  
Marquette 1 WSW0.61
Monona 9.8 N 0.84  
Monticello0.43
Muscoda0.92
Nashua 2 SW0.21
New Hartford0.64
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.85  
Olin0.40
Osage0.47
Osage 4.7 E 0.65  
Parkersburg0.40
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.07  
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.12
Peosta 2.9 E 1.73  
Platteville1.34
Prairie Du Chien  0.54
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.55
Reinbeck0.03
Riceville0.36
Robins 0.8 SE 0.54  
Saratoga0.49
Sigourney0.21
Sigourney 2 S0.41
St. Ansgar0.30
Stanley1.86
Steuben 4 SE0.79
Strawberry Point0.96
Tama0.32
Traer0.33
Tripoli0.16
Urbana0.12
Vining 0.2 ENE 1.16  
Vinton1.31
Washington  0.61
Washington 5.8 SW 0.57  
Waterville 3 SE0.89
Waukon Jct 5 SW0.42
Wellman 4.0 E 0.12  
Williamsburg 3 SE0.22
Winthrop1.34
Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

