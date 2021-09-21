Officer accompanying CIA chief develops ‘Havana’ symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. intelligence officer suffered symptoms linked to a series of directed-energy attacks known as “Havana syndrome” while traveling with Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns in India earlier this month. According to a scientist briefed on the case, experts are in the process of verifying the officer’s symptoms, which are consistent with the scores of other cases in recent years linked to Havana syndrome. CNN first reported the incident. Defense and intelligence agencies have ramped up investigations of what appears to be a rising number of incidents in which personnel have suffered symptoms consistent with being exposed to directed energy.