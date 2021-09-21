Man airlifted after car crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A man was airlifted after a serious car crash Monday in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to a one vehicle crash on Highway 30 EB and the I-380 SB ramp on Monday just before 3 p.m.

The CRFD said one vehicle went off the roadway and was on its side, pinned against an overhead road sign. They said crews used rescue struts, chains, webbing straps and a winch cable to stabilize the car in order to rescue the passenger. The passenger was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for serious injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.