Iowa is experiencing a blood supply shortage at donor centers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Some Cedar Rapids donor centers are experiencing a shortage in blood donations. Blood and platelet donations at one Cedar Rapids donor center have decreased from about 30 per day to about half of that on some days.

The lack of widespread awareness through blood drives and the disruption from routines caused by the pandemic may have had a chilling effect on those numbers of donations.

Lisa Sparrow is the Donor Relations Manager at ImpactLife.

"There for a while, people were starting to venture out again. And now that things are becoming a little bit more restricted in certain areas, they may feel like it's safer to stay home. A blood drive or the donor center is one of the safest places that you can be. We have lots of criteria that you have to meet to be a blood donor and to be at the facility," Sparrow said.

Dave Gansen is a Marion resident who has been donating his blood and platelets once or twice a month for 25 years, even during the pandemic.

"As a matter of fact, I was nervous about giving with COVID and I thought, 'There's going to be enough other people that are nervous, that, you know, I'd better just put my big boy pants and do it," Gansen said.

Sparrow says this center typically needs a 5-day supply of each blood type and platelets to meet the demand from hospitals -- that she says -- has been on the rise for trauma and mass transfusion protocols.

"We are working really hard to prevent a shortage right now. We are most concerned about O positive and O negative red cells and platelets. We are seeing a less than 5-day supply of just about all blood types but those Os and platelets, we are at about a 1 to 2 day supply, which is concerning," Sparrow said.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Sickle Cell Disease awareness month. Those patients rely on blood and platelet donations.

For those who want to donate blood, you only need photo identification, a mask, and about 45 minutes to an hour of your time.

ImpactLife is one donor center with locations in Iowa City, Dubuque, and two in Cedar Rapids.