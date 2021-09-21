Hackers want $5.9 million ransom from Iowa farm cooperative, threaten release of stolen data

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A ransomware attack has forced a cooperative of Iowa corn and soybean farmers to take their computer systems offline.

The Associated Press reports someone close to the "New Cooperative" says it has created workarounds to receive grain and distribute feed. The cooperative said in a statement to the AP that the attack was “successfully contained” and that it notified law enforcement.

The attack hit just as Iowa’s corn and soy harvesting is getting underway. "New Cooperative" did not say whether it had paid a ransom. A security researcher said the criminals had demanded $5.9 million.

Security researchers believe the hacking group, BlackMatter, may be a revamped version of the ransomware syndicate DarkSide that disrupted the Colonial Pipeline last spring then announced it was disbanding. BlackMatter claims on its dark web site not to target critical infrastructure, though many would argue that "New Cooperative" is exactly that because it provides feed to livestock.

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, of Iowa's 1st district, would agree such operations are vital.

"Agriculture infrastructure is critical infrastructure and the Administration needs to send a strong message that any attempt to hack into U.S. systems and disrupt our supply chain will not be tolerated," Hinson said in a statement.

Hinson added that she was closely monitoring the situation and her team stood ready to help if needed.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.