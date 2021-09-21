ICCSD elementary school among five Iowa schools honored with national award

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hills Elementary School in the Iowa City Community School District has been recognized along with several other Iowa schools with a National Blue Ribbon award for 2021.

The award recognizes schools that have either had success in overall academic performance or in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students, which Hills Elementary was recognized for.

“I commend Iowa’s Blue Ribbon Schools on their achievements in expanding educational opportunities to meet the needs of all students,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said. “This prestigious recognition celebrates the incredible work and dedication of Iowa administrators, educators and staff in supporting students and helping prepare them for future success.”

Hills Elementary held a celebration on Tuesday afternoon outside the school.

This is the 39th year of the award, and up to 420 schools from across the country are nominated each year.

Besides Hills Elementary, the other 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools from Iowa include:

Bedford Elementary School, Bedford Community School District.

Pleasant Valley High School, Pleasant Valley Community School District.

Lewis Central Senior High School, Lewis Central Community School District.

Spencer Middle School, Spencer Community School District.

These schools were all either among the highest in the state for test scores or among the highest in the state for closing achievement gaps.