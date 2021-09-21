Iowa City Climate Fest week schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa City is holding its second annual Climate Fest this week to celebrate the climate action goals it has made thus far, and to get more people to think green.

The week has a mix of in-person and virtual events. These are the events for the remainder of the week:

Wednesday: Free movie screening "The Falconer", at Chauncey Swan Park from 5-9 p.m. Movie at 7:15 p.m. and festivities before.

Thursday: Help paint a climate action mural on the Resource Management Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: Party in the Park at Willow Creek Park to celebrate climate action progress. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Electric Car tailgate 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., City Hall east parking lot.