Heartland Farms has a good turnout of pumpkins; despite summer weather

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Although the summer's drought conditions and excessive rain affected many crops, Heartland Farms in Waterloo said it did not affect their pumpkin patch.

Despite the fluctuating conditions, staff said they have been able to deal with the weather well this year, and expect ten to 15 thousand pumpkins to harvest this fall. Opening the pumpkin patch on Saturday, September 18th, staff say there are a variety of pumpkins to choose from and folks should not have an issue finding the perfect pumpkin.

OTHER ACTIVITIES AT HEARTLAND'S PUMPKIN PATCH:

Corn maze

Heart of Darkness

Barrel carts

Bounce pad

Corn pits

Mini Ziplines

Bounce houses

Farm animals

and more.

Joking there will be more pumpkins than visitors this year, owner Dave Meyers said he's ready to get the season rolling this year!

"It's Halloween pumpkin season," Meyers said, "Then I can sit in the shade tree and just listen to the children play and talk to the people."

Although dealing with dryer conditions this year, Meyers told KWWL's Alaina Kwan the real drought he's dealing with his employees.

"At least through the week, one or two more and then weekends where it's busier so you need more people so I need some weekend help too," Meyers said, "I'd say I'm like a lot of other businesses you know finding enough helpers."

Meyers said he needs up to five or six weeks of help, especially on the weekends. The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until Halloween. General admission is $11, senior citizens are $7, and kids under the age of 2 are free.

If you're looking for seasonal work at heartland FFarms, CLICK HERE.