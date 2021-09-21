German police: Man arrested over killing in row over mask

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing of a gas station worker who was shot dead Saturday following a dispute over face masks. Trier police said late Monday that the suspect told officers he acted “out of anger” after the 20-year-old clerk at the gas station asked him to put on a mask. Police said in a statement that the suspect, a German citizen, “further stated during interrogation that he rejected the measures against the coronavirus.” According to police, the suspect initially left the gas station after the dispute in the town of Idar-Oberstein, but then returned wearing a mask and shot the clerk dead, before fleeing.