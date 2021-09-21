FBI confirms body found in Wyoming to be Gabby Petito

(KWWL) -- The FBI says that the remains found in Teton National Forest Sunday are Gabby Petito.

That's according to the Teton County Coroner, who has initially has determined that it was a homicide. A tweet from FBI Denver states that "the cause of death remains pending final autopsy results."

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

On Sunday, authorities said that the remains were consistent with the description of Petitio.

Petito went missing while on a cross-country road trip in a converted camper van with her fiance Brian Laundrie. He returned to Florida with the van on September 1. According to the Associated Press, she had not been heard from since late August.

A forensic search has ended in the area her body was found, but the FBI is seeking information from those in the area. According to a press release, the FBI is looking to talk to anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between August 27-30 and may have had contact with Gabby Petito or her Brian Laundrie.

Information can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 303-629-7171. Photos or videos can be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito.

Authorities have also been searching for Laundrie who has gone missing. On Monday, they searched his home in North Point, Florida and according to the Associated Press, authorities returned to a Florida preserve area to look for him.

This is a developing story that will be updated.