Dutch king’s speech outlines limited government plans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch king has outlined a pared-back government plan for the coming year in the traditional speech opening the new parliamentary term. The “speech from the throne” Tuesday comes amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition. The government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been in caretaker mode since a March 17 general election and there is no simple path to a new administration. No major plans were unveiled in the king’s speech that is written by the government. Even so he says the government would invest an extra 7 billion euros for measures to help achieve planned reductions in emissions including making homes and industry more sustainable and promoting use of electric cars.