‘Dose of hope’: Biden pushing rich nations to share vaccine

President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control around the world as world leaders and health experts sound the alarm about the slow pace of global vaccinations. Biden is convening a virtual vaccine summit on Wednesday, timed to coincide with this week’s U.N. General Assembly. He wants more nations to follow the lead of the U.S., which has donated more doses than any other. But even the American response has come under criticism for being too modest. Biden is expected to announce additional U.S. commitments at the summit.