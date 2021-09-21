CROP REPORT: Harvest underway, corn and soybeans slightly ahead of schedule

Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa farmers have begun harvesting what they can for this fall after a week that saw cooperative weather.

A state ag report Monday showed farmers had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week that ended on September 19th. Weather conditions that week were warm and mostly dry, a trend that Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig expects to continue.

“Looking ahead in the coming weeks, we expect warm and dry weather conditions to continue as harvest gets underway," Naig said.

Take a look at this week's Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report by reading the full summary here: https://t.co/4g6ACn1qS6. #IowaAg pic.twitter.com/rD60AttmYv — Iowa Dept of Agriculture & Land Stewardship (@IADeptAg) September 20, 2021

The warm windy weather helped crops dry down and push toward maturity. The state's Dept. of Ag reports corn is four days ahead of the 5-year average. Half of Iowa’s corn crop has reached maturity, two days ahead of normal. Iowa’s corn condition rated 58% good to excellent. Corn harvest is underway in several parts of Iowa.

Like corn, soybeans are four days ahead of the 5-year average in Iowa. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 53%, three days ahead of normal. Soybean condition was rated 61% good to excellent. Soybean harvest began in parts of Iowa during the week.

