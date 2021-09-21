Clothing for Afghan refugees being collected in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - A clothing drive for Afghan refugees placed at Fort McCoy is being held in Cedar Falls.

The Cedar Falls Christian Church is holding a clothing drive for Afghan refugees placed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. The clothing drive will run until October 3, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

The church is requesting new clothing to be donated due to military restrictions and processing. They say near new clothing is acceptable, but it takes longer to be processed and provided.

Church officials state 8,700 Afghans are at Fort McCoy with little to no clothing. They say the Red Cross does not provide clothing, and need is growing as the weather gets colder.

The church's address is 2727 W. 4th Street in Cedar Falls. They ask questions to be directed to Leslie Farley at 319-404-0735.